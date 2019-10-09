Smartphone Accessories: JBL Reflect Fit Heart Rate Earbuds $25 (50% off), more

Harman’s official eBay storefront offers the JBL Reflect Fit Heart Rate Bluetooth Sport Earbuds for $24.99 shipped. Usually selling for $50 these days, you’ll still find them being sold for the list price of $150 direct from JBL. Today’s offer is at least 50% off and marks the lowest we’ve seen to date. These sport earbuds feature built-in heart rate monitoring, allowing those who still haven’t strapped on a fitness tracker to gain insight on workouts. You’ll also enjoy up to 10 hours of battery life per change, a sweat-proof design, and more. Rated 4+ stars from 55% of customers.
JBL Reflect Fit Heart Rate Wireless Sports Headphones with JBL Signature Sound are designed to help you train in the zone. With their heart-monitor technology, compatible with most heart-rate-enabled fitness apps, you can stream the pulse readings directly to your phone for data analysis and receive real-time updates through the headphones with a single touch.
The secure-fit ergonomics design adapts to your movement for a distraction-free wearing experience. This, combined with the sweatproof construction, makes the JBL Reflect Fit the perfect workout partner. The Reflect Fit is not only great for workouts, it’s also the ideal companion for any moment in your active lifestyle; thanks to the extended 10-hour battery life and integrated microphone with vibration call-alert, you never will miss a beat or a call.
