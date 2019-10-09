Find Alexa built into Ultimate Ears’ BLAST Portable Speaker at $65 (Reg. $105)

Dell offers the Ultimate Ears BLAST Portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Speaker in Graphite for $64.99 shipped. Usually selling for around $105 these days at retailers like Amazon, that’s good for a nearly 40% discount, is $4 under our previous mention and the second-best we’ve seen in 2019. For comparison, you’ll still pay the inflated list price of $179 at B&H or direct from UE. This portable speaker has many of the features that come standard on Ultimate Ears’ releases. You’ll find IP67 water-resistance, an internal 360-degree speaker array, 12-hour battery life, and much more. BLAST stands out from the lineup by adding Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, as well as built-in Alexa. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 540 customers.

Ditch the more premium feature set and Ultimate Ears branding to save even more. Instead of the lead deal, consider the OontZ Angle 3 Ultra for $35 when clipping the on-page coupon. For notably less than the UE Blast, you’ll be able to enjoy 14W of audio output in an IPX6 waterproof design.

Ultimate Ears BLAST Portable Speaker features:

Super-portable wireless speaker with Bluetooth® and Wi-fi connectivity with Amazon Alexa. BLAST delivers bold, immersive 360° sound and voice control on Wifi for great music anywhere.

