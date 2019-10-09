Track sleep, activity, and more with Fitbit Versa: $144.50 (Save $25)

Adorama Camera via Rakuten is offering the Fitbit Versa Smartwatch for $144.46 shipped when coupon code APPAREL15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $25 off what Amazon directly charges and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked. With 4-day battery life and sleep monitoring built in, this wearable manages to deliver a plethora features at an affordable price. For Apple Health users who are on the fence, a handy little app called Sync Solver allows you to send data there from this smartwatch. Steps, flights climbed, and calories are just a few examples of what it can log. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers. If you’d prefer a stainless steel smartwatch, have a look at the Fossil deal we spotted a little bit ago.

Give your new wearable an aluminum charging dock for $12. Not only will it look great on your nightstand, it will also make charging a whole lot easier at the end of the day. Rated 4.3/5 stars by more than 450 Amazon shoppers.

Fitbit Versa Smartwatch features:

Includes all Versa Lite Edition features plus: store and play 300 plus songs, utilize on screen workouts that play on your wrist and coach you through every move and track swim laps and floors climbed

Track your all day activity, 24/7 heart rate, & sleep stages, all with a 4 plus day battery life, Charge time (0 to 100%): Two hours. Slim, comfortable design with a lightweight, anodized aluminum watch body

Use 15 plus exercise modes like Run or Swim to record workouts and connect to smartphone GPS for more precise real time pace & distance

