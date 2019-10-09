Track sleep, activity, and more with Fitbit Versa: $144.50 (Save $25)

Adorama Camera via Rakuten is offering the Fitbit Versa Smartwatch for $144.46 shipped when coupon code APPAREL15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $25 off what Amazon directly charges and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked. With 4-day battery life and sleep monitoring built in, this wearable manages to deliver a plethora features at an affordable price. For Apple Health users who are on the fence, a handy little app called Sync Solver allows you to send data there from this smartwatch. Steps, flights climbed, and calories are just a few examples of what it can log. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of reviewers. If you’d prefer a stainless steel smartwatch, have a look at the Fossil deal we spotted a little bit ago.
Give your new wearable an aluminum charging dock for $12. Not only will it look great on your nightstand, it will also make charging a whole lot easier at the end of the day. Rated 4.3/5 stars by more than 450 Amazon shoppers.
Fitbit Versa Smartwatch features:
- Includes all Versa Lite Edition features plus: store and play 300 plus songs, utilize on screen workouts that play on your wrist and coach you through every move and track swim laps and floors climbed
- Track your all day activity, 24/7 heart rate, & sleep stages, all with a 4 plus day battery life, Charge time (0 to 100%): Two hours. Slim, comfortable design with a lightweight, anodized aluminum watch body
- Use 15 plus exercise modes like Run or Swim to record workouts and connect to smartphone GPS for more precise real time pace & distance
