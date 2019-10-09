Adorn your wrist with Fossil’s $199 stainless steel HR smartwatch (Save $76)

Amazon is currently offering the Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR Smartwatch 45mm Stainless Steel for $199 shipped. Find it available at Best Buy as well as direct from Fossil for the same price. Typically selling for $275, today’s offer is good for a 27% discount, comes within $14 of the Amazon all-time low and is a match of the second-best we’ve seen throughout 2019. Powered by WearOS, this smartwatch is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. It brings heart rate monitoring, a suite of fitness tracking capabilities, notifications, and more to your wrist with up to 24 hours of battery life per charge. Plus, a stainless steel casing and band offer a stylish appearance. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 160 customers.

While a stainless steel band may look snazzy for wearing to the office and the like, it’s not ideal for workouts. So a perfect use of your savings is towards an additional band for your new Fossil smartwatch. Amazon has plenty of different styles starting under $15, with everything from sport to leather and more in order to change up the watch’s style.

Don’t forget, we’re still seeing the Fossil Gen 3 Explorist Smart Watch on sale for $159 (Reg. up to $250).

Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR Smartwatch features:

Stay connected with this Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR smartwatch. It has a heart rate monitor, daily activity tracker and built-in GPS to help you keep track of your fitness activities and goals. This Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR smartwatch syncs with both Android and Apple phones for easy access to notifications and emails.

