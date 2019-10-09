Treat your Mac to Sabrent’s USB 3.0 microSD + SD Card Reader at $5 (36% off)

Amazon currently offers the Sabrent USB 3.0 microSD and SD Card Reader for $5.08 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically selling for $8 these days, that’s good for a 36% discount, is $1 under our previous mention and right around the Amazon all-time low. Featuring up to 5Gb/s transfer speeds, this adapter is an affordable way to add microSD and SD card support to your computer. Its small form-factor also makes it a notable option for those with limited space in their bags. It carries a 4.2/5 star rating.

At the $5 price point, you’ll be hard-pressed to find an alternative at Amazon, regardless of if going with a well-known brand or not. That makes today’s deal even more notable as a cost-effective way to transfer photos from an SD card.

Want to treat your Mac to even more I/O expansion? We’re still seeing a notable discount on Belkin’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock Mini, which can drive two 4K displays at $128 (Reg. $160).

Sabrent USB 3.0 SD Card Reader features:

Supports read 2 cards simultaneously.

Support for SD, SDHC, SDXC cards, Micro SD, Micro SDHC, Micro SDXC, including UHS-I cards.

Data transfer up to 5Gbps.

LED indicates the data transfer process.

Backward compatible with USB 2.0, 1.1.

