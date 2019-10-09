When it comes to camping, many look forward to setting most amenities aside. This is not the case for all though, with motorhomes being another popular way to camp. With the Swan 699, Bravia Mobil sets out deliver ‘a motorhome for your highest expectations.’ It’s heavily-focused on comfort, with its base comprised of a Mercedes Benz Sprinter. This vehicle was chosen for its spaciousness, which Bravia Mobil has set up to sleep four.

Swan 699: A comfortable way to adventure

If you saw Bravia Mobil’s Swan 699 rolling down the road, there’s a good chance you’d think it was some sort of vehicle used for business and not give it another thought. That’s because the exterior doesn’t go out of its way to appear like a camper. Once you see the interior though, it becomes immediately clear.

Inside Swan 699 you’ll find a long list of amenities including a table large enough to entertain guests. A padded sofa provides a comfortable way to rest, the bed sports an easily-accessible storage space underneath, and the kitchen even has a gas stove, fridge/freezer, and sink.

The bathroom features a shower along with a rotatable Thetford toilet and storage above the sink for stowing personal items. Purchasers are able to customize the vehicle to their liking, choosing between four diesel engines while deciding whether or not to add frills like an awning, solar panel, air-conditioning, or bicycle carrier.

Pricing and availability

For those of us in residing in the United States, it’s quite unfortunate that Bravia Mobil’s Swan 699 is not available now, or maybe ever. Instead it is limited to its current distributors which span a variety of locations such as Belgium, Finland, and Switzerland. Folks that live near a distributor and are interested in a Swan 699 will want to set aside somewhere around $80,000, depending on which optional equipment has been selected.

9to5Toys’ Take

With large RVs being difficult to drive and park, there’s a lot to love about the Swan 699. Sure, it may not be as cost-effective as the Polydrop Trailer, but even it requires you to bring your own vehicle, tacking on quite a bit of additional expense. In many ways, it’s the tiny house version of traditional RVs.

At around $80,000, Swan 699 is by no means an affordable way to camp. Instead it raises the bar for what can be achieved when trying to fit RV features into a van that’s a bit larger than average. This makes it more approachable for average consumers while also making it much easier to store and maintain.

