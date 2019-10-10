Dell’s 27-inch 1440p HDR Monitor touts USB-C at $290 (22% off), more from $180

Amazon is currently offering the Dell S-Series 27-inch 1440p HDR Monitor (S2719dc) for $289.99 shipped. Down from the usual $360 price tag, like you’ll find at Dell, today’s offer saves you over 22% and marks a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, you’ll find it selling for $320 at Best Buy right now. Offering up plenty of additional screen real estate for your desk, Dell’s monitor packs a 27-inch 1440p HDR panel into an ultra-thin bezel design. Armed with USB-C connectivity, this monitor can dish out 45W of power to a connected MacBook or iPad Pro. You’ll also find HDMI and dual USB 3.0 ports. Over 260 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more from $180.

Other notable monitor deals include:

While you’ll be all set in terms of MacBook compatibility with the lead deal, that won’t necessarily be the case for the other discounts. So ensure any of the models work with your Mac by putting the savings from today’s deal towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable.

We’re also still seeing Dell’s 24-inch USB-C Monitor bundled with a $100 gift card for $242 ($400 value), and even more.

Dell 27-inch 1440p HDR Monitor features:

Satisfy your HDR viewing and video-editing needs with this 27-inch Dell ultrathin monitor. Its 600-nit maximum brightness provides enhanced clarity, and its Quad HD resolution at 60Hz lets you enjoy streaming premium content. This Dell ultrathin monitor has two HDMI ports for easy switching between media sources, and its Comfort View mode helps prevent eye fatigue.

