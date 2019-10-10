eBay is taking an extra 10% off top brands like DJI, Microsoft, Rolex, more

eBay is currently running a promotion that takes an additional 10% off certain brand products when the code POWERTEN is used at checkout. With this sale, you can save on top brands like Microsoft, DJI, Dyson, WORX, Bissell, Epson, The North Face, Google, Snow Joe, HyperX, Samsung, and many more. One of our favorite deals would be the DJI Ryze Tello Drone for $89.90 shipped when the code is used. This is down from its $99 going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically, though several months ago we did see it hit $80. There’s also the Microsoft Xbox One X White Limited Edition Console, which is down to $359.10 shipped from its $499 list price. This is also among the best pricing we’ve tracked, though we did see it hit $299 in a very limited sale. Regardless of what you’re shopping for, it’s likely included in this sale. Head below for more brands included or drop by eBay’s landing page to see everybody involved.

We also spotted some great deals earlier today that are part of this sale. The Dyson HP01 heater/purifier/fan is down to $162 from its $500 going rate in refurbished condition. There’s also the Nintendo Switch which is down to $234 from $300.

Coupon can be used once per eBay account, within a single transaction (or cart), while supplies last. Max one-time use. Only eBay users registered with an address located in the United States, Canada, Latin America or the Caribbean are eligible for the Coupon. Any unused difference between the discount amount, as shown on the Coupon, and the purchase price of an item(s) in a single transaction (or cart) will be forfeited.

Coupon is subject to U.S laws, void where prohibited, not redeemable for cash, has no face value, and cannot be combined with any other Coupon, or when paying with PayPal Credit Easy Payments or Gift Cards. eBay may cancel, amend, or revoke the Coupon at any time.

If you are attempting to use this Coupon to buy items from both managed payments seller(s) and non-managed payments seller(s), your cart may be divided into two separate transactions. If that happens, this Coupon will be applied to the first transaction if it meets the minimum purchase requirement. If the first transaction does not meet the purchase requirement, this Coupon will not be applied. If your second transaction meets the purchase requirement, you must apply this Coupon during the second transaction.