Score a Nintendo refurbished Switch today for $234 shipped (Orig. $300)

The official Nintendo eBay Store is offering the manufacturer refurbished Nintendo Switch Console for $233.99 shipped. Simply use code POWERTEN at checkout. The original Nintendo Switch console still fetches a regular price of $300 and is now at one of the best prices we have ever tracked. This particular refurb unit regularly sells for around $275. And remember, it is refurbished by Nintendo and includes a 1-year warranty. While it might not be the better battery-life model, it was good enough to take the world by storm before Nintendo reissued the console with a more efficient power system earlier this year. Here are all the details on how to tell the difference between the two models. Head below for more details.

Now if you aren’t interested in the original Switch, Amazon does have a deal running on the new model. You can currently grab the better battery life Switch for $299.99 with a $25 Amazon gift card thrown in. While not the lowest we have tracked, an effective price of $275 with the value of the gift card is certainly a notable offer and the lowest currently available.

PowerA’s Compact Metal Switch Stand is still down at $11 and be sure to take a look at the $20 AmazonBasics Dual Joy-Con Charging Dock. The new Hori Nintendo Switch Racing Wheel Pro is now up for pre-order as well.

At home, Nintendo Switch rests in the Nintendo Switch Dock that connects the system to the TV and lets you play with family and friends in the comfort of your living room. By simply lifting Nintendo Switch from the dock, the system will instantly transition to portable mode, and the same great gaming experience that was being enjoyed at home now travels with you. The portability of Nintendo Switch is enhanced by its bright high-definition display. It brings the full home gaming system experience with you to the park, on an airplane, in a car, or to a friend’s apartment.

