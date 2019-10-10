Dyson’s HP01 is an air purifier, cooler, and fan at $162 (Refurb, Orig. $500)

- Oct. 10th 2019 1:57 pm ET

Dyson via eBay is offering its HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier at $161.99 shipped in refurbished condition when the code POWERTEN is used at checkout. This is nearly $340 off its regular price of $500 and is within $0.50 of our last mention. Functioning as both a heater and a cooler, this fan is perfect for every season. It also packs a HEPA air purifier to remove airborne particles that can cause allergies and more. Dyson ships it with a 6-month warranty to give you peace of mind. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Save nearly $150 by going with Amazon’s 500W Ceramic Space Heater at just $18 Prime shipped. Though you’ll lose out on air purification and the ability to cool a room, Amazon’s option is great for the upcoming colder months. Plus, if you opt for the LEVOIT Air Purifier at $72 shipped, you’ll achieve what the Dyson does with both products while still leaving over $70 in your pocket.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool features:

  • CAPTURES: The sealed HEPA filter captures 99.97% of allergens as small as 0. 3 microns makes this an ideal air purifier for allergies, pets, dust, pollen and mold spores
  • PROJECTS: Projects purified air throughout the whole room. Air Multiplier technology delivers over 77 gallons per second of smooth, yet powerful airflow. Up to 350° of oscillation directs airflow where you need it
  • HEATING: Can be used for long-range personal heating or fast, even room heating

