Take $70 off Linksys’ Velop Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System at $230, more from $16

Amazon offers the Linksys Velop Mesh Tri-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $229.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Usually selling for $300, today’s offer is good for a savings of 23%, is $20 under our previous mention and comes within $8 of the all-time low. The Linksys Velop Mesh System can blanket your home in up to 4,000-square feet of Tri-Band, 802.11ac coverage. You’re looking at up to 2,200Mb/s network speeds as well, and each of the included two Wi-Fi routers packs two Gigabit Ethernet ports. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 4,300 customers. Hit the jump for more discounts from $16.

Also on sale at Amazon, we’re seeing the NETGEAR 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $15.99 Prime shipped. Usually selling for $20, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and marks a new Amazon low. This switch can handle up to 16Gb of concurrent throughput across its eight Ethernet ports. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Connect every corner of your home to the internet with this Linksys Velop wireless Wi-Fi system. Each formidable tri-band dual-stream AC2200 router has two 5GHz bands and a 2.4GHz band for a blazing fast experience. This modular Linksys Velop wireless Wi-Fi system includes two identical units, which you can distribute evenly to ensure your wireless signal always stays strong.

