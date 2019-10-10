Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro Smartwatch tracks activity + heart rate: $145 (Save $55)

Focus Camera via Amazon is offering the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro Smartwatch for $144.99 shipped. That’s $55 off the going rate found at retailers like Macy’s and is within roughly $5 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This smartwatch features a uniquely tall design that can display quite a bit of data. Samsung paired up with Under Armour to deliver compatibility with fitness apps like Map My Run and MyFitnessPal. Featuring an IP68-rating, this watch can withstand dust, dirt and sand, and is also able to resist water for up to 30 minutes when submerged around 5-feet. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Give up the Samsung brand in favor of TicWatch E to take Google’s Wear OS for a spin. At $112, TicWatch E has a whole lot to love. Not only is it fully-compatible with Android, it also works with iOS, allowing you to switch platforms whenever you’d like. Support for Google Fit ensures that workouts and activity are logged in an easily accessible and exportable way. Learn more in our hands-on review.

ICYMI, we unraveled a deal on Fitbit Versa yesterday. It’s currently down to $144.50 and features 4-day battery life, sleep monitoring, and much more. A total of 65% of its near-3,600 Amazon reviewers have left a 4+ star rating.

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro Smartwatch features:

Water resistant up to fifty meters, now you can own the pool, run in the rain and recover in the shower

Power through intervals to the beat of your favorite tracks with music storage on your Gear Fit2 Pro

Get a more accurate view of your performance and all day calorie burn with continuous heart rate monitoring

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!