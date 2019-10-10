Sony’s $70 Bluetooth speaker packs LED lighting and can be yours at $30 off

Walmart is currently offering the Sony SRS-XB21 Portable Bluetooth Speaker in white, red, and blue for $69.99 shipped once added to your cart. Also available at B&H. Usually selling for $100, today’s offer beats the concurrent Amazon sale and low by $10, is one of the first notable price drop we’ve seen so far and the best discount to date. Packed into an IP67 waterproof design, Sony’s Bluetooth speaker lets you rock out for up to 12 hours in a row on a single charge. It also features an internal speaker array equipped with Sony’s Live Sound Mode, which offers an immersive 3D sound experience. LED lighting also helps visualize your beats, making it an awesome option for parties. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,200 customers.

Ditch the enhanced audio performance and LED lighting from today’s lead deal by going the route of Anker’s Soundcore Motion Q Portable Bluetooth Speaker. For $30 when you clip the on-page coupon, this one sports ten-hour battery life and even increased IPX7 water-resistance.

We’re also still seeing the Ultimate Ears BLAST Portable Speaker on sale for $65 (Reg. $105), as well as other options too.

Sony SRS-XB21 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Enjoy your favorite songs with this Bluetooth Sony speaker. Its multicolored line lights and flashing strobe turn any gathering into a party, and the 12 hours battery keeps the music playing all night long. This portable Sony speaker is resistant to water, dust and rust, so you can supply the tunes for any adventure.

