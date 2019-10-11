Chefman’s big boy Rotisserie Air Fryer now at $70 shipped (Reg. up to $150)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Chefman 6.5L Digital Rotisserie Air Fryer (RJ38-R8) for $69.99 shipped. Regularly up to $150 at Best Buy, this model sells for just under $93 at Amazon, is matching our previous mention and is at the lowest price we can find. Target charges $144 for this model. Along with the 6.5-liter cooking basket, this multi-function air fryer also sports a rotisserie feature and more. Chefman ships it with a rack, tongs, and frying pan accessories so it’s ready to go right out of the box. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While today’s deal is significantly more affordable than even smaller models from brands like Ninja, there are options for less. BELLA’s 2.6-quart variant sells for $40, carries solid ratings, and will surely bring that air fryer experience to your kitchen for nearly half the price. Just keep in mind, it is about half the size and is more suited for personal-sized meals or side dishes.

We also still have Cuisinart’s air fryer/convection oven hybrid for $137 (Reg. $200), plus even more in our Home Goods Guide.

Chefman 6.5L Digital Rotisserie Air Fryer:

Cook delicious, healthy food in a flash with this Chefman multifunction air fryer with rotisserie. This countertop air fryer uses intense heat in a 6.5 liter roasting basket to deliver crispy results in less time and with less oil than conventional methods. This Chefman multifunction air fryer also includes a rack, tongs and frying pan accessories so you can rapidly start using it.

