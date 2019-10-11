Garmin’s VIRB Ultra 30 4K action camera packs stabilization: $260 (Reg. $310+)

BuyDig is offering the Garmin VIRB Ultra 30 4K Action Camera at $259.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $400, which it goes for at Best Buy and direct still. Amazon has it down to $310 and this beats the all-time low there by $50. With the ability to record 4K30 stabilized video, your footage will be super crisp and shake-free. Plus, the built-in sensors and GPS capture and display the data on your screen (should you want) to know exactly how fast you were shredding that mountain. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Ditch the Garmin namesake, stabilized 4K30 footage, and built-in sensors to save some cash. The AKASO EK7000 4K Action Camera is $60 shipped on Amazon. It still lets you record 4K footage, but just keep in mind that, since there’s no built-in stabilization, your footage might be a bit more shakey.

Garmin VIRB Ultra 30 features:

ULTRA HD VIDEO – Crystal clear 4K/30fps footage, 1080p/120fps, or slow motion capability at 720p/240fps

G-METRIX – Built-in GPS and external sensors with connectivity to Garmin devices to capture performance data like speed, elevation, heart rate and G-force

LCD COLOR TOUCHSCREEN – 1.75-inch display is easy to operate; fully functional in and out of waterproof case

VOICE CONTROL – Shoot hands-free by using voice commands to start/stop recording, take a photo or tag footage

3-AXIS IMAGE STABILIZ3-AXIS IMAGE STABILIZATION – Captures steady footage up to 1080p/60fps

