Take up to 30% off Ring, Nest, and other smart home security gear, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 30% off a selection of smart home security cameras and systems. Shipping is free across the board here. One standout is on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 bundled with a Spotlight Cam battery and Chrome Pro for $279. Typically picking up the doorbell, camera, and chime would run you closer to $450 at Amazon, with today’s offer beating the value of our previous mention by $40. Centered around a 1080p recording experience, both the Doorbell 2 and Spotlight Cam are great additions to your home security setup. You’ll be able to monitor not only who’s at the door, but also keep an eye on the backyard, and more. The bundled Chime Pro sends audible alerts when motion is detected and the like. Rated 4.2+ stars from thousands of customers. More below.

There are plenty of other deals to consider this morning at Home Depot as well. Whether you have an Assistant powered home, or just want to surveil your property with ease, there are some discounts here worth checking out. Find all of the offers right here.

Plus, don’t forget that we’re seeing Anker’s Eufy 2K Video Doorbell one sale for one its best prices yet at $110. For those not interested in adopting a full security ecosystem, this is a great alternative.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 features

Watch over your home from your phone, tablet or PC with the all-new Ring Video Doorbell 2. The latest version of Rings iconic Video Doorbell features an innovative design packed with advanced security features. With 1080HD video, 2 interchangeable faceplates and a quick-release rechargeable battery pack, the new Ring Video Doorbell 2 makes monitoring your home even easier than before.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!