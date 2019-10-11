Anker Eufy 2K Video Doorbell drops to one its best prices yet at $110

- Oct. 11th 2019 7:32 am ET

0

EufyHome via Amazon offers its Security 2K Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $109.99 shipped when promo code DBEUFY88 is applied during checkout. As a comparison, it typically sells for $160 with today’s deal being the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. The Eufy Video Doorbell delivers 2K high definition feeds of activity outside your home, which is perfect for tracking packages and seeing when visitors arrive. You can communicate in real-time thanks to the built-in microphone and speaker. AI technology and a “sophisticated algorithm” ensure that you only get the right notifications sent to your phone. Rated 4.4/5 stars by nearly 200 Amazon customers. Check out our hands-on review for more.

Those looking for a more affordable alternative should consider the 1080p Wyze Cam. Although it’s only rated for indoor use, it’s also a fraction of the cost and includes free cloud recording for 14 days. You’ll of course miss out on the doorbell functionality as well, but the price here at $25 is really hard to pass up. Learn more here.

Don’t forget, we also have a noteworthy deal on Ring Video Doorbell in refurbished condition that is worth a look.

Eufy Security Wi-Fi Doorbell features:

  • A Crystal-Clear 2K Image: High Definition 2560 x 1920 resolution, combined with our advanced HDR and Distortion Correction, ensures video is recorded in 2x the quality.
  • No Hidden Costs: Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.
  • Respond in Real-Time: Speak directly to anyone who approaches your front door via two-way audio. Tell your friends to come round the back or that you have just run out to get some milk.
  • The Alerts Which Matter: With AI technology and our sophisticated algorithm, the camera intelligently detects body shape and face pattern. Ensuring you are only alerted when a human, and not a stray cat, is at the door.

