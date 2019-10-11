Have Siri command Koogeek’s HomeKit Color Light Strip at $23 (Save 38%)

Aoputek (a Koogeek-affiliated seller with 97% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its Dimmable HomeKit LED Color Light Strip for $22.99 Prime shipped when checking out with code L5ATJ6AS. Normally selling for $37 these days, today’s offer is $7 under our previous mention and one of the best prices we’ve tracked. This HomeKit-enabled light strip is an affordable way to add some ambient lighting behind a desk, TV, shelf, or really anywhere else in your home. Plus, with HomeKit support joining Alexa and Assistant voice control, it’s a versatile option for your smart home. Rated 4.2/5 stars and we’ve found Koogeek smart home accessories to be reliable in the past.

Ditch the smartphone control to save even more. Amazon has this highly-rated 16.4-foot RGB LED Light Strip for under $16 when you clip the on-page coupon. This option still provides plenty of RGB lighting vibes for adding some flair to your home theater or office.

Koogeek Color HomeKit Light Strip features:

Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and the Google Assistant (Only support English), you can use Amazon Echo, Siri or Google Home to control it after configuration. Offers 16 million colors to choose from and every color is dimmable, you can match the light to your mood and personalize your home. The 2-meter smart light strip can be cut to desired size at the scissor markings. Powered by USB power sources, it is energy saving and featured with a lifetime of up to 25,000 hours.

