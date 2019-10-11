Score 3 dimmable white Philips Hue bulbs and a HomeKit hub for $53 (33% off)

Amazon offers the Philips Hue White Three-Bulb HomeKit Starter Kit for $52.91 shipped. Typically selling for $80, today’s offer is $2 under our previous mention and comes within cents of the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, right now you’ll pay $70 for a two-bulb kit at Amazon, Best Buy and Home Depot. Featuring dimmable white smart LED bulbs, this starter kit allows you to kickstart your Hue setup without emptying your wallet on one of the pricier color kits. It includes the HomeKit-enabled Hue Bridge, which also yields Alexa and Assistant support as well as, scheduling, the ability to set automations, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 550 customers.

A great add-on to expand your Hue setup would be to grab the brand’s Smart Dimmer Switch with your savings. This four-button remote allows you to trigger pre-set scenes, and also integrates with HomeKit for controlling other devices. Its one of my personal favorite smart home accessories, and definitely helps ease the adoption for non tech-savvy spouses or roommates.

Looking for a HomeKit lightstrip to expand your setup? Today we’re also tracking a 38% discount on Koogeek’s HomeKit Color model at $23.

Philips Hue 3-bulb Starter Kit features:

Control your home lighting automatically with the smart timer on this Philips Hue White starter kit. The user-friendly system lets you turn lights on and off or dim them with an intuitive app for your smartphone or tablet. This Philips Hue White starter kit has space for up to 50 lights and 10 accessories to connect your entire home.

