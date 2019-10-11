Pioneer’s 5.1-Ch. AV Receiver packs AirPlay + Dolby Atmos at $195 (Reg. $250)

Amazon offers the Pioneer 5.1-Channel Dolby Atmos AV Receiver (VSX-832) for $195.28 shipped. Having dropped from $250, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount and is the best we’ve seen it sell for at Amazon. Featuring AirPlay support, you’ll also be able to enjoy Dolby Atmos audio and immersive 360-degree surround sound. Pioneer’s receiver can also dish out 80W of power per channel, features four 4K HDR-ready HDMI ports, and both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More below.

For those with a more limited space, a soundbar may be a better fit. Consider bringing home VIZIO’s 28-inch Soundbar for $130 at Amazon instead. You’ll enjoy 95dB of room-filled sound thanks to 2.1-channel audio and a dedicated subwoofer for added bass. Over 700 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

After an AirPlay 2 setup? Denon’s new X-Series AV Receivers are $200 off and on sale from $399.

Pioneer 5.1-Channel Dolby Atmos AV Receiver features:

Enjoy 4K Ultra HD upscaling and pass-through with HDR and 3D support via HDMI with the Pioneer VSX-832 5.1-Channel Network A/V Receiver. It produces up to 80W of power per channel at 8 Ohms for room-filling sound. MCACC sound optimization will allow you to tailor the sound to your room’s specific acoustics. Built-in Bluetooth connectivity lets you listen to music wirelessly from your favorite Bluetooth-capable devices, and integrated Wi-Fi lets you stream Internet content.

