Pioneer’s 5.1-Ch. AV Receiver packs AirPlay + Dolby Atmos at $195 (Reg. $250)

- Oct. 11th 2019 9:34 am ET

Get this deal
$250 $195
0

Amazon offers the Pioneer 5.1-Channel Dolby Atmos AV Receiver (VSX-832) for $195.28 shipped. Having dropped from $250, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount and is the best we’ve seen it sell for at Amazon. Featuring AirPlay support, you’ll also be able to enjoy Dolby Atmos audio and immersive 360-degree surround sound. Pioneer’s receiver can also dish out 80W of power per channel, features four 4K HDR-ready HDMI ports, and both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More below.

For those with a more limited space, a soundbar may be a better fit. Consider bringing home VIZIO’s 28-inch Soundbar for $130 at Amazon instead. You’ll enjoy 95dB of room-filled sound thanks to 2.1-channel audio and a dedicated subwoofer for added bass. Over 700 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating

After an AirPlay 2 setup? Denon’s new X-Series AV Receivers are $200 off and on sale from $399.

Pioneer 5.1-Channel Dolby Atmos AV Receiver features:

Enjoy 4K Ultra HD upscaling and pass-through with HDR and 3D support via HDMI with the Pioneer VSX-832 5.1-Channel Network A/V Receiver. It produces up to 80W of power per channel at 8 Ohms for room-filling sound. MCACC sound optimization will allow you to tailor the sound to your room’s specific acoustics. Built-in Bluetooth connectivity lets you listen to music wirelessly from your favorite Bluetooth-capable devices, and integrated Wi-Fi lets you stream Internet content.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$250 $195

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Home Theater

Home Theater
pioneer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go