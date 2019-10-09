Amazon is currently taking $200 off Denon’s latest 2019 X-Series AirPlay 2 AV Receivers starting at $399 shipped for the 7.2-Channel AVR-X1600H model. Normally selling for $599, like you’ll find at B&H right now, today’s offer is the first notable price cut we’ve seen and a new all-time low at Amazon. Integration with AirPlay 2 is surely the standout feature here, but other notable inclusions fall to Dolby Atmos and lossless audio support, six HDMI ports with 4K passthrough, and 80W of power output per channel. You’ll also be able to step up to the 9.2-channel AVR-X3600H receiver at $899, down from $1,099. This version adds up to 105W of per speaker power and two extra HDMI ports. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for additional details on these AirPlay 2 Receiver deals and more.

Looking to give your home theater an upgrade on a tighter budget? Consider opting for Denon’s AVR-S640H 5.2-Channel AV Receiver for $250 instead. This option ditches the latest in Apple’s wireless audio standard for original AirPlay support, but also works with Alexa and HEOS systems. So for 36% less than the lead deal, you’ll be well on your way to a booming audio setup.

Don’t forget that we’re also seeing several pairs of ELAC bookshelf and home theater speakers on sale for 25% off. There’s even a pair of Dolby Atmos options discounted to $190. Lastly, be sure to grab some speaker wire with your savings to complete your new audio kit.

Denon X-Series AirPlay 2 AV Receiver features:

Enjoy immersive multi-channel sound with the Denon AVR-X1600H AirPlay 7.2-Channel Network A/V Receiver deals. It delivers up to 80W of power at 8 Ohms and features Dolby Atmos and DTS:X compatibility for object-based audio support. Built-in Bluetooth and AirPlay 2 support allows the receiver to wirelessly stream music from compatible sources, such as smartphones and tablets. Onboard Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity enables the AVR-X1600H to access a variety of internet-based music sources.

