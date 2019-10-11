At 45% off, Ring’s 5-pc. Home Security Kit is a slam dunk, now $110

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Ring Alarm 5-pc. Home Security Kit for $109.99 shipped when coupon code GG20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $89 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is less than $1 away from the lowest price we have tracked. This kit comes with a base station, motion detector, contact sensor, keypad, and range extender. Once set up, smartphone alerts are delivered when motion has been detected, a door or window had been opened, and much more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Give the home an additional layer of security when picking up Ring’s Panic Button. Priced at $35, this little button allows you to press and hold for three seconds to set off the Ring Alarm siren. It’ll even notify emergency services if you’re subscribed to Ring Protect Plus.

Don’t forget that we unraveled several deals on Ring, Nest, and other gear at Home Depot earlier. These are only available today though, so hurry over and see what the best offers are before they come to an end.

Ring 5-pc. Home Security Kit features:

Ring Alarm puts whole-home security at your fingertips. Get alerts on your smart phone when doors or windows open or motion is detected.

Manage Ring Alarm and other Ring products—including Ring Doorbell—with the Ring app.

Customize Ring Alarm for your needs. Add components at any time for whole home protection.

Easily setup Ring Alarm in minutes—without tools or professional installation.

