Stay cozy in these sherpa pullovers for men and women from just $35

- Oct. 11th 2019 2:37 pm ET

Sherpa pullovers became very popular last year and they have made a huge comeback for 2019. These cozy pullovers are great for cool weather and will become a go-to in your casual wardrobe. They also look great whether you pair them with jeans, leggings, or joggers alike. A majority of retailers have their new styles out for this fall, however most start around $100, so today we are finding the best options under $70. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks for this fall.

Abercrombie

Every year I personally have picked up one of Abercrombie’s sherpa pullovers, and I think they’re the best quality. One of my favorite styles this year is the women’s Sherpa Fleece Half-Zip Sweatshirt. I love the color options and patterns, and it’s priced at just $41. I also think that’s great you can machine wash each pullover for convenience.

Orvis

Another great place to find sherpa pullovers is Orvis. The men’s Fuzzy Fleece Quarter Zip is a great option and it’s priced at $65. It’s available in two color options and it has a leather zipper that adds a luxurious touch. It also has a flattering fit with a straight hem and side slits for breathability.

Old Navy

Old Navy is a one stop shop to find sherpa items for the entire family. For women, the Plush Sherpa 1/2-Zip Hoodie is priced at $35. I love that this style has a unique cinched hood. It also has on-trend rose gold accents and comes in three color options too. 

For men, the Sherpa Henley Hoodie is a must-have for this fall. I love the snap button closure at the top and the color options that it has. This pullover too features a hood and is priced at just $45.

L.L. Bean

Finally, L.L. Bean has a few stylish sherpa options for men that are very cool. The Hi-Pile Fleece Pullover is priced right under $70 and even has zippered pockets to store essentials. This pullover was made with a unique state of mind. When one of L.L. Bean’s designers saw a USA team member wearing an L.L.Bean fleece on the historic Mount Everest International Peace Climb in 1990, they wanted to re-create it. This style features lightweight material that’s breathable and comfortable for all of your outdoor excursions. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Which sherpa pullover is your favorite from this guide? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out UGG’s new fall line that just arrived at Nordstrom.

