Sherpa pullovers became very popular last year and they have made a huge comeback for 2019. These cozy pullovers are great for cool weather and will become a go-to in your casual wardrobe. They also look great whether you pair them with jeans, leggings, or joggers alike. A majority of retailers have their new styles out for this fall, however most start around $100, so today we are finding the best options under $70. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks for this fall.

Abercrombie

Every year I personally have picked up one of Abercrombie’s sherpa pullovers, and I think they’re the best quality. One of my favorite styles this year is the women’s Sherpa Fleece Half-Zip Sweatshirt. I love the color options and patterns, and it’s priced at just $41. I also think that’s great you can machine wash each pullover for convenience.

Orvis

Another great place to find sherpa pullovers is Orvis. The men’s Fuzzy Fleece Quarter Zip is a great option and it’s priced at $65. It’s available in two color options and it has a leather zipper that adds a luxurious touch. It also has a flattering fit with a straight hem and side slits for breathability.

Old Navy

Old Navy is a one stop shop to find sherpa items for the entire family. For women, the Plush Sherpa 1/2-Zip Hoodie is priced at $35. I love that this style has a unique cinched hood. It also has on-trend rose gold accents and comes in three color options too.

For men, the Sherpa Henley Hoodie is a must-have for this fall. I love the snap button closure at the top and the color options that it has. This pullover too features a hood and is priced at just $45.

L.L. Bean

Finally, L.L. Bean has a few stylish sherpa options for men that are very cool. The Hi-Pile Fleece Pullover is priced right under $70 and even has zippered pockets to store essentials. This pullover was made with a unique state of mind. When one of L.L. Bean’s designers saw a USA team member wearing an L.L.Bean fleece on the historic Mount Everest International Peace Climb in 1990, they wanted to re-create it. This style features lightweight material that’s breathable and comfortable for all of your outdoor excursions. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

