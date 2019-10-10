Each year UGG comes out with the coziest items for the fall and winter season. Whether you’re looking for new boots, slippers, a robe, pajamas, blankets, or a gift idea, at Nordstrom they’re displaying nearly 600 items for this fall. Prices vary and start at just $9 and go up to $695 for leather goods. Find all of our top picks from UGG’s new fall collection at Nordstrom below. Best of all, every purchase made at Nordstrom receive free delivery.

UGG Picks for Men

Chukka boots are a classic fall style that is versatile to pair with your entire wardrobe. One of our favorite UGG styles for men are the Neuland Waterproof Chukka Boots. These boots features a waterproof exterior and are lined with shearling material to help keep you warm. You can easily pair this style with jeans or slacks alike depending on the occasion. However, if you are looking for a leather boot the Hannen Boot is a great option.

Another UGG piece for men that’s a standout is the Kent Heathered French Terry Robe. This would be a great gift idea for the holidays and it’s priced at $145. It features a medium weight and can easily be machine washed so it will stay looking nice for year.

Women’s UGG Fall Styles

UGG is known for its boots for women and the brand recently released a new Classic Mini II Genuine Sherling Lined Boot for this fall. This style is a perfect option for everyday wear and it comes in an array of color options. I love the short style because it will pair well with all of your jeans or leggings alike. Best of all, this style is now pretreated to protect against moisture and staining. These boots are rated 4.8/5 stars from Nordstrom customers and are priced at $140.

However, tall boots are very on-trend for this season and a pair that stood out from the new line is the Arana Knee High Boots. This style is very chic and can easily be dressed up or down. I also really love the block heel on this boot to elevate any look.

Finally, now that the weather is cooling off, especially at night, cozy up in a new pair of flannel pajamas from UGG. These pajamas feature a brushed softness and lightweight material to keep you comfortable throughout the night. The pants also have a drawstring waist, too. Be sure to pick up the pajamas for yourself or as a gift for $98.

Which piece from the UGG new fall collection at Nordstrom was your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the best flannel shirts for men under $50.

