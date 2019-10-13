An all-time low awaits on the Das Keyboard 4 Professional for Mac at $145.50

- Oct. 13th 2019 9:27 am ET

Amazon offers the Das Keyboard 4 Professional Mechanical Keyboard for Mac at $145.60 shipped. Usually selling for $169 direct from Das Keyboard, as well as at B&H, that’s good for a $23 discount, is $3 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. This keyboard is centered around Cherry MX Brown switches, and also features full macOS support. Built into the anodized aluminum top panel, you’ll find a 104-key layout, two-port USB 3.0 hub, dedicated media controls and an oversized volume knob. Over 1,375 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating

There are plenty of other ways to bring a mechanical keyboard to your desk without paying for the Das Keyboard premium. Logitech’s K840 Mechanical Keyboard is only $60 and carries a 4.2/5 star rating.

In the market for the same German-engineered design but at a more affordable price? Don’t forget that you can still score a rare $20 discount on Das Keyboard Model S Professional for Mac at $99.

Das Keyboard 4 Professional for Mac features:

Das Keyboard 4 Professional for Mac mechanical keyboard is specifically designed for maximum Mac compatibility. In addition to standard Command and Alt/Option keys, Das Keyboard 4 Professional for Mac offers quick, convenient access to a number of other Mac specific key functions. It’s made of the highest-quality materials and robust construction you can feel.

