Score a rare $20 discount on Das Keyboard Model S Professional for Mac at $99

Amazon is currently offering the Das Keyboard Model S Professional for Mac for $99 shipped. Also available from Das direct. Normally selling for $119 at B&H, that’s good for a $20 discount, beats our previous mention by $1 and is a match of the 2019 low. This German-engineered wired mechanical keyboard sports Cherry MX blue switches with laser-etched key caps. It’s specifically made for pairing with your Mac, featuring the expected brightness controls and media keys, as well as a two-port USB hub. With over 1,350 customers having left a review, it carries a 4/5 star rating.

Save even more and ditch the German-engineered design in favor of the VELOCIFIRE M87 Mechanical keyboard for $60 at Amazon. You’ll still enjoy the Mac-centric layout, but without the more premium build quality and a smaller design. It comes backed a 4.3/5 star rating from over 250 Amazon shoppers.

Das Keyboard Model S Professional for Mac features:

Experience faster typing than you ever dreamed. The Das Keyboard Model S Professional Clicky Mechanical Keyboard for Mac sports high-performance, gold-plated, mechanical key switches that produce unique clicky tactile feedback while making the typing experience more comfortable, precise and fast. Now includes media controls for quick access to the most common media functions. This high-performance, mechanical keyboard feels amazing on your fingertips and offers two distinct tactile experiences – click and soft. Your fingers will love it.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!