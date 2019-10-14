Don’t miss this massive adidas gift card deal: $50 for $35 (30% off)

Groupon is now offering $35 adidas gift cards with an additional $15 credit for $35. You’ll receive free digital delivery upon purchase as well. That’s up to 30% off and one of the best deals we have ever seen on adidas credit. Our previous mention was about 16% off. This gift card and credit can be used towards anything at adidas online or in-store. While it can be stacked with existing markdowns, these discounted credit deals can also be a good way to score a deal on new releases that tend to be exempt from promotional codes. More details below.

Speaking of gift cards, Dell is still throwing in $100 credits with the purchase of select monitors.

However you might also want to swing by the latest Finish Line and Nordstrom Rack sales. You’ll find up to 60% off various adidas footwear and more for Columbus Day. Browse the rest of our Fashion Guide right here.

adidas Gift Cards:

Global sports apparel company offering athletic apparel and accessories for all age ranges. Like the creators who use their gear, adidas is committed to their craft. They believe that sport has the power to change lives. adidas creates innovative products, apparel and footwear for athletes and designs sport-centric streetwear for everyone.

