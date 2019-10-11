adidas shoes, apparel, accessories and more up to 60% off at Nordstrom Rack

This weekend only, Nordstrom Rack’s adidas Event offers up to 60% off select shoes, apparel and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale are the men’s Ozweego Runnning Sneaker that are currently on sale for $60 and originally were priced at $80. These shoes are stylish and versatile to wear to the gym or during causal outings. I love its black and white appearance that’s classic and it features a cushioned insole for added comfort. However, if you’re looking for a women’s style the Cloudfoam Pure Sneaker is a very similar option that’s priced at $55. Find the rest of our top picks below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- Kaptir Sneaker $67 (Orig. $85)
- Ozweego Run Running Sneaker $60 (Orig. $80)
- Questar Flow Running Shoe $60 (Orig. $75)
- Asweego Running Sneaker $60 (Orig. $80)
- Lite Racer Adapt Sneaker $50 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Grand Court Leather Sneaker $50 (Orig. $65)
- Cloudfoam Pure Sneaker $55 (Orig. $70)
- Questar X BYD Running Sneaker $60 (orig. $80)
- Cropped Track Jacket $43 (Orig. $65)
- Brilliant Basics Low-Impact Sports Bra $20 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…
