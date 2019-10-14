Apple’s official USB-C 30 wall charger hits Amazon all-time low: $35 (Reg. $49)

Amazon offers Apple’s official 30W USB-C Power Adapter for $34.99 shipped. Also at Target. That’s down from the usual $49 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. We’ve previously seen it around $42. Apple’s 30W USB-C wall charger is designed to power MacBooks and iPad Pro, offering “efficient charging at home, in the office, or on the go.” It also has a collapsible plug design, so it won’t be quite as bulky as other options on the market. Be sure to note, however, that this model does not include a USB-C cable with purchase.

Certainly you’re paying a bit of an Apple tax here, so it’s wise to consider the alternatives as well. The PowerPort Speed+ Duo wall charger from Anker is a viable option at around $25. It offers 30W USB-C charging but also packs an additional USB-A port as well for legacy devices. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 200 Amazon reviewers.

Either way, a wise use of your savings today is on an AmazonBasics 6-foot USB-C cable. It will work with the necessary charging speeds and offer fast data transfer as well. Amazon offers two different colors and varying lengths, so you can create just the right setup.

Apple 30W USB-C Power Adapter features:

The Apple 30W USB-C power adapter offers fast, efficient charging at home, in the office, or on the go. While the power adapter is compatible with any USB-C-enabled device, Apple recommends pairing it with the 12-inch MacBook for optimal charging performance. You can also pair it with iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, or select iPad Pro models to take advantage of the fast-charging feature. USB-C-to-Lightning cable sold separately.

