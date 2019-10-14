Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB is down to $322 for a limited time (Open-box)

- Oct. 14th 2019 7:04 am ET

0

Best Buy offers Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB in unlocked and open-box excellent condition for $321.99 shipped. Scroll all the way down the page and select “buying options” to see this listing. Available on Purple-ish color only. As a comparison, it typically goes for $479 but just recently dropped to $429 at Amazon, an offer that is still available. You’ll still receive a full warranty here and all of the bundled accessories. Google’s Pixel 3a XL offers a 6 HD display, with 64GB worth of storage and a 12MP camera. You can count on up to seven hours of use after just 15 minutes on a charger. Also features a built-in thumbprint reader to unlock your device. Amazon customers give it solid ratings and we did the same in our hands-on review.

Put your savings to good use and grab a new case. We recommend this option from Spigen, which offers a rugged design without adding too much bulk. It offers “air cushion technology” for added shock absorption, as well.

If you’re looking for 3a or prefer a completely new condition model, don’t miss our coverage of these deals at new Amazon all-time lows from last week.

Google Pixel 3a XL features:

  • Capture stunning photos with features like night sight, portrait mode, and HDR+.
  • Save every photo with free, unlimited storage at high quality through Google photos.
  • The Google assistant is the easiest way to get things done – including screening calls.
  • Fast Charging battery delivers up to 7 hours of use with just a 15-minute charge. Comes with 3 years of OS and security updates] and the custom-built Titan M chip.

