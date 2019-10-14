HooToo’s 4-port USB hub require no external power and is 40% off, now $6

HooToo-US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub for $5.99 Prime shipped when the code SSMADXXH is used at checkout. Down 40% from its regular rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If your Mac mini is running out of USB-A/3.1 ports, this adapter is perfect. It’ll turn a single USB port to four, allowing you to run multiple devices off one cable. Plus, its portable design means that no external power adapter is required, making it a great option for on-the-go work. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Other hubs on sale:

Put your savings to work and grab this 2-pack of USB 3.0 to USB-C adapters at $4 Prime shipped. This will allow you to plug your new USB hub into a Type-C device, further expanding your computer’s uses. Plus, since it’s a 2-pack, you’ll have one left over to use on another device.

HooToo USB Hub features:

Instant 4 ports expansion: compliment your MacBook, ALIENWARE, and Mac/PC laptop with paralleled style and performance

Thermal-conducting aluminum alloy body: coated with strength-enhancing anodized finish for added toughness and more efficient heat dissipation

Ready out-of-the-box: no driver required for Windows and automatic built-in driver installation for Mac, backward compatible with USB 2.0/1.1 Ports and devices

Sharp and sleek looking: lighter and smaller than your smartphone, easily slips into any bag and easy to carry alongside any laptop/Ultrabook

Wide space USB hub 3.0: file transfer is up to 10x faster than USB 2.0 hubs, and extra spacing between USB ports allows wider peripherals and connectors

