Anker discounts chargers, Lightning cables, power banks, and much more from $14

Anker has a fresh batch of price drops over at Amazon to start the week. That includes the Roav Viva 2-port USB Charger for $19.99 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Amazon typically charges around $35 for this model. This all-in-one car charger offers built-in Alexa features, including the ability to call up navigation, control your smart home accessories, and message using various services. Two USB ports enable easy power-ups of your devices with 2.4A charging speeds. A great way to upgrade an older vehicle which might lack built-in USB ports. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Anker Roav Viva features:

Dual charging ports equipped with Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ technology deliver blazing charging speeds to both driver and passenger. Qualcomm Quick Charge not supported. Supports Alexa Communication: Calling, Messaging, Drop In, and Announcements — all hands-free. 2 integrated microphones provide noise cancellation and accurate voice identification. Dual USB ports equipped with Anker’s technology deliver the fast possible charge to driver and passenger.

