Anker discounts chargers, Lightning cables, power banks, and much more from $14

- Oct. 14th 2019 9:35 am ET

0

Anker has a fresh batch of price drops over at Amazon to start the week. That includes the Roav Viva 2-port USB Charger for $19.99 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Amazon typically charges around $35 for this model. This all-in-one car charger offers built-in Alexa features, including the ability to call up navigation, control your smart home accessories, and message using various services. Two USB ports enable easy power-ups of your devices with 2.4A charging speeds. A great way to upgrade an older vehicle which might lack built-in USB ports. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Make sure to check out our Smartphone Accessories guide for even more deals. You’ll find markdowns on headphones, charging accessories, and much more on sale today.

Anker Roav Viva features:

Dual charging ports equipped with Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ technology deliver blazing charging speeds to both driver and passenger. Qualcomm Quick Charge not supported. Supports Alexa Communication: Calling, Messaging, Drop In, and Announcements — all hands-free. 2 integrated microphones provide noise cancellation and accurate voice identification. Dual USB ports equipped with Anker’s technology deliver the fast possible charge to driver and passenger.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Anker

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp