Add Anker’s Nebula Prizm II 1080p Projector to your home theater for $160

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Nebula Prizm II 1080p Projector for $159.99 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay around $240 for this model. Today’s deal is 33% off and the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. Anker’s Prizm II projector delivers a full HD picture with 1080p compatibility up to 120-inches. There’s a built-in speaker, HDMI input, and more all available here. Automatic keystone correction is an important feature, meaning that you won’t have to fiddle around with settings every time you move it. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab an extra HDMI cable. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Don’t miss Anker’s latest sale at Amazon for even more deals on charger, Lightning cables, power banks, and more. Prices start at $14 on just about every category.

Anker Nebula Prizm II features:

Full HD Picture: Place in virtually any room to enhance your favorite shows or movies with a native full HD 1080p 40″-120″ picture. (Recommended for use in low-light environments).

Built-In Speaker: Dual drivers deliver balanced audio through left and right speaker grilles, pumping out a deep, immersive bass sound.

Keystone Correction: Horizontal and vertical (±40°) adjustment ensures a clear picture from any distance or angle.

