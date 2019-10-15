Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Machinarium, Sentinels of the Multiverse, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Get ‘Em, Sentinels of the Multiverse, Machinarium, Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer, Toppl, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Get ‘Em: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: UDAX: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Toppl.: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Machinarium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Machinarium: $3 (Reg. $10)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Super Lines: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Bouncy Catapult: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: iWheel Decision Maker Decide: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Your GPS Location Finder Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Land of Livia: An Epic Fantasy: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Maruta Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Monster RPG 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Danmaku Unlimited 2 – Bullet Hell Shmup: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Proloquo4Text: $60 (Reg. $120)

