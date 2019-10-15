Today’s Best Game Deals: SEGA Genesis Classics $15, Madden NFL 20 $30, more

- Oct. 15th 2019 9:29 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the SEGA Genesis Classics collection for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, it is currently marked down to $20 and will drop an additional $5 in the cart. Including over 50 games, this is the easiest way to bring those classic Genesis titles to your PS4 from “Sonic and Streets of Rage 2 to deep RPGs like the Phantasy Star series; arcade action, shooters, puzzlers, old favorites and hidden gems.” Down below you’ll find a massive list of notable price drops including Borderlands 3, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Wolfenstein II New Colossus, Devil May Cry 5, Shadow of the Colossus and more. 

***Note: Most of today’s Amazon game deals will drop to the listed price once added to your cart. 

