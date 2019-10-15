Today’s Best Game Deals: SEGA Genesis Classics $15, Madden NFL 20 $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the SEGA Genesis Classics collection for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, it is currently marked down to $20 and will drop an additional $5 in the cart. Including over 50 games, this is the easiest way to bring those classic Genesis titles to your PS4 from “Sonic and Streets of Rage 2 to deep RPGs like the Phantasy Star series; arcade action, shooters, puzzlers, old favorites and hidden gems.” Down below you’ll find a massive list of notable price drops including Borderlands 3, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Wolfenstein II New Colossus, Devil May Cry 5, Shadow of the Colossus and more.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
***Note: Most of today’s Amazon game deals will drop to the listed price once added to your cart.
- Madden NFL 20 $30 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Matched at Amazon
- Borderlands 3 $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Resident Evil 2 $28.50 (Reg. $38+) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Wolfenstein II New Colossus $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $22 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $37.50 (Reg. $49) | Amazon
- Dark Souls Remastered $15 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Devil May Cry 5 $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Yakuza 0 $11 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Shadow of the Colossus $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $22.50 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Days Gone $30 (Reg. $45+) | Amazon
- Super Mario Maker 2 $45 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $45 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Hitman 2 $23 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- God of War $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Mega Man X Legacy 1+2 from $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold $20 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 $16 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- PS4 Pro Death Stranding LE $400 (Releases Nov. 8th)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Plus $10 Prime member credit
- Releases October 4th
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
Microsoft’s Project xCloud preview starts today, here’s what we know
Fortnite Chapter 2 trailer leaks with new map, activities, more
PDP unveils its new sub-$30 Nintendo Switch Headset
PlayStation 5 officially set to release holiday 2020 + new controller, more
Nintendo Switch Lite Review: A delightfully portable and powerful handheld
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!