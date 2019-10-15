Estalon’s MacBook-ready cowhide leather Messenger Bag is now $23 (Reg. $54+)

Woot is now offering the Estalon Leather Messenger Bag in black for $22.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly up to $70 at Amazon, it has sold for more like $54 or so for last few months. Today’s offer is matching our previous mention, $17 under the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. This full-grain cowhide leather messenger bag sports a padded 13-inch MacBook pocket as well as bottom-mounted foam padding to protect your gear against drops and hard surfaces. It also houses two larger pockets, a zippered compartment for your wallet as well as RFID protection and a pen holder. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers. More details below.

There aren’t very many full-grain leather messenger bags with solid reviews for less than $23 Prime shipped out there. But you could opt for this Bagbase Adjustable Messenger Bag for under $12 or the GEARONIC Men’s Vintage Canvas Satchel at $18 Prime shipped. Both of which will have a hard time storing your larger electronics, but you’ll certainly be able to get your documents, an iPad and even some light gym clothes in there.

Estalon Leather Messenger Bag:

Padded main compartment is designed to house 13-inch laptop computers from most brands. Interior foam padding and bottom foam padding protect notebook computers by absorbing impacts that can be inflicted in daily life. Carrying handle made of cowhide and fixed by high quality hardware, creating a comfortable and durable bag. Superior full-grain cowhide leather masterfully sewn with durable and strong lining.

