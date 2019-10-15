Light up your home with iHaper Smart Bulbs and Lamps starting at $12 (Orig. $20)

Upgrading to smart lighting comes with many benefits: voice control, smart scheduling, and reduced energy usage. If you want to make the jump, these smart bulbs and lamps from iHaper would make a good choice. Right now, you can save up to 55% off the MSRP via 9to5Toys Specials. Head below for all the deals.

iHaper E26 Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulb Socket

If you prefer to stick with ordinary light bulbs, you can still upgrade with the iHaper smart socket. This gadget adds smart features (incl. Siri, Google Assistant and Alexa) to any LED, CFL, incandescent, or halogen bulb up to 25W. The smart socket is now 40% off at $11.97 (Orig. $19.99).

iHaper B1 E26 Smart LED Light Bulb

The iHaper B1 smart bulb combines smart features with vibrant color to give you total control over your home lighting. You can choose from 16 million hues via voice commands or your smartphone, and you can design custom scenes to create a beautiful light show. The B1 smart bulb is now $11.97 (Orig. $26.99).

iHaper B2 E26 Smart LED Light Bulb

Designed to replace your existing bulbs, the iHaper B2 E26 integrates with Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant. Using voice commands or through the Apple Home app, you can adjust the brightness, set schedules, create custom scenes, and even turn the bulb on/off remotely. The iHaper B2 is now 20% off at $15.97 (Orig. $19.97).

iHaper DL1 Smart Desk Lamp

With a unique branch-like structure, the iHaper DL1 Smart Desk Lamp adds style and sophistication to your workspace. The lamp automatically turns on when you sit down to work, and you can adjust the brightness via touch controls or voice commands. You can even detach one “branch” for use as a flashlight. The D1L is now $64.99 (Orig. $99.99).

