Woot currently offers the Ring Video Doorbell Elite in certified refurbished condition for $249.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Normally selling for $499 at Amazon and Ring in new condition, today’s offer saves you just under 50% and marks the best price we’ve tracked. Doorbell Elite rests atop Ring’s lineup with a list of features that crown it the king of the brand’s doorbells. You’ll find 1080p recording with the notable inclusion of infrared night vision. You can connect to your network via Ethernet, ensuring video always looks crisp. There’s also advanced motion detection, Alexa integration and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars and a one-year warranty is included, as well. Head below for more deals from $130.

Also on sale at Woot is the wired Ring Spotlight Cam in certified refurbished condition for $129.99. Typically you’d pay $199 at Amazon for a new condition model, where the all-time low clocks in at $149. Today’s offer is $20 under that and matches our previous mention.

Featuring the ability to record in 1080p, Ring’s Spotlight Cam expands upon its Video Doorbell to offer additional home security coverage. Alongside just being able to keep an eye on outdoor activity, it has built-in LED light strips for illuminating your yard as well as a siren. Over 1,255 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. The same one-year warranty is included here.

Don’t forget that we’re also seeing the certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Chime on sale for $99. That’s $150 off what you’d normally pay, and one of the best values out there.

Ring Video Doorbell Elite features:

Ring Elite lets you monitor your home, answer the door and greet guests straight from your phone. With instant alerts, HD video and two-way talk, you can see, hear and speak to visitors from anywhere. Create and customize your own motion zones, so you can focus on the most important areas of your yard.

