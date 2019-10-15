Work from the couch with Sauder’s Lift-top Coffee Table: $118 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Sauder Cottage Road Lift-top Coffee Table (421463) for $118 shipped. That’s $42 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. This coffee table’s ability to lift up easily sets it apart from the competition. Not only can you store stuff inside, you’ll be able to work from the couch, which is a fantastic option to have for folks that work remotely. When it comes to looks, a soft white finish with Lintel Oak accent allows it to blend well with a variety of home decor styles. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ensure your new coffee table is always looking its best when you grab some Pledge Lemon Enhancing Wipes for $4. With 24 pre-moistened wipes in tow, you’ll be able to wipe it down a couple times a week for about three months. These work well on everything from wood to marble and plastic to stainless steel.

If your computer is showing its age, it may be time to consider grabbing a new one. Especially since Amazon has slashed $199 off Apple’s latest MacBook Air. Prices start at $900 with several colorways and storage capacities available.

Sauder Lift-top Coffee Table features:

Partial top lifts up and forward to create versatile work surface for working from home or snacking

Hidden storage beneath top because everyone needs a place to hide their clutter and chaos

Easy-glide drawer features glass display top for decor and memorabilia

Lower shelf for additional storage and display

Finished on all sides for versatile placement anywhere in your home

Soft White finish with Lintel Oak accent

