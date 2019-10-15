Control your home theater with the Sevenhugs Smart Remote U at $150 (25% off)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Sevenhugs Smart Remote U for $149.99 shipped. Also available as part of its Deals of the Day. Down from the usual $200 price tag, today’s offer is the very first deal we’ve tracked and a new all-time low as well. Featuring a touchscreen display, Smart Remote U is one of the latest releases from Sevenhugs. Not only does it simplify your home theater by controlling connected TVs and speakers, but it also works with everything from Philips Hue lights to smart plugs, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 58% of shoppers so far, and be sure to give our announcement coverage a look for extra details.

Those in search of all-in-one control over their home theater on a tighter budget will want to check out the Logitech Harmony Companion. At $130, you’ll be trading off the sleek design while still enjoying many of the integrations as our featured deal.

For more options that may be a better fit for your setup, check out our selection of the best universal remotes for every budget and home theater system from $10.

Sevenhugs Smart Remote U features:

Control TVs, lights and stereos with this black Sevenhugs smart remote. The intuitive touch screen offers simplicity, and the Smart Remote companion app allows the user to customize the remote’s interface for different devices. This Sevenhugs smart remote lets you connect electronics and services via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, infrared and smart hubs for a simple installation.

