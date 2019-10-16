Lock-in a 25% discount on Dell’s 11.6-inch Chromebook, now on sale for $149

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Dell Inspiron 11.6-inch Chromebook 2.48GHz/32GB/8GB for $149 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Usually selling for $199, today’s offer beats the previous price drop by $17 and is the best we’ve seen. Centered around an 11.6-inch screen, you’ll find an overall lightweight form-factor to match. This Chromebook is powered by a dual core 2.48GHz processor and comes backed by 32GB of flash storage and 4GB of RAM. There’s an HDMI output and you’ll be able to leverage either of the two USB 3.0 ports for connecting peripherals, as well as the microSD card slot for increasing its storage pool. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,200 customers.

Weighing just over three-pounds, Dell’s Chromebook practically begs to become part of your everyday carry. So if you’ll be looking to take full advantage of that, a great way to make use of the savings from today’s featured deal is by picking up the AmazonBasics 11.6-inch Laptop Sleeve. At $8.50, it’s a must for protecting your new Chromebook when out and about.

In the market for something a little more powerful? Right now you can bring home the HP Chromebook 14 alongside a notable $60 price cut at $220.

Dell Inspiron 11.6-inch Chromebook features:

Dell Chromebook: Make quick Google searches with this 11.6-inch Dell Inspiron Chromebook. It has 4GB of RAM and a 2.48GHz Intel Celeron processor for efficient performance on Chrome OS, and its HD display lets you enjoy viewing YouTube videos. Connect peripherals to the two USB 3.0 ports of this 16GB Dell Inspiron Chromebook.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!