Enjoy all-day battery life on the HP Chromebook 14, now down to $230 ($50 off)

- Oct. 14th 2019 9:00 am ET

Get this deal
$280 $230
0

Amazon currently offers the HP 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook 2.2GHz/4GB/32GB in three different styles for $229.99 shipped. Typically fetching $280, today’s offer saves you $50 and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. Powered by an AMD dual-core processor, HP’s Chromebook features a 14-inch touchscreen display alongside 32GB of storage space. Notably, you’ll also find a USB-C port as well as additional I/O like a microSD card slot, USB 2.0 input, and more. Plus, with over nine hours of battery life, all-day use arrives with the HP 14 Chromebook as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More details below.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability, it’s a nice way to keep it protected when out and about from scratches, bumps and more. It carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 1,200 shoppers.

HP 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook features:

Stay productive and entertained with the perfect Chromebook laptop for all day performance at work, home, or school. With cloud storage and a 180-degree hinge, This portable laptop is ideal for sharing homework or projects with others. Enjoy access to all your favorite Android apps and a secure online experience with chrome OS. Immerse yourself in your daily dose of entertainment with dual speakers, Audio by B&O play, and 2 million pixels of full high-definition display.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$280 $230

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
HP

HP
chromebooks

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go