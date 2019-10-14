Enjoy all-day battery life on the HP Chromebook 14, now down to $230 ($50 off)

Amazon currently offers the HP 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook 2.2GHz/4GB/32GB in three different styles for $229.99 shipped. Typically fetching $280, today’s offer saves you $50 and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. Powered by an AMD dual-core processor, HP’s Chromebook features a 14-inch touchscreen display alongside 32GB of storage space. Notably, you’ll also find a USB-C port as well as additional I/O like a microSD card slot, USB 2.0 input, and more. Plus, with over nine hours of battery life, all-day use arrives with the HP 14 Chromebook as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More details below.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability, it’s a nice way to keep it protected when out and about from scratches, bumps and more. It carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 1,200 shoppers.

HP 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook features:

Stay productive and entertained with the perfect Chromebook laptop for all day performance at work, home, or school. With cloud storage and a 180-degree hinge, This portable laptop is ideal for sharing homework or projects with others. Enjoy access to all your favorite Android apps and a secure online experience with chrome OS. Immerse yourself in your daily dose of entertainment with dual speakers, Audio by B&O play, and 2 million pixels of full high-definition display.

