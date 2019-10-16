Pilot Potensic’s GPS-enabled Quadcopter with 1080p cameras for $71 (50% off)

Potensic (98% positive all-time feedback from 4,500+) via Amazon offers its T18 GPS-enabled FPV Quadcopter for $70.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code UOE2YJ2M at checkout. Normally selling for $140, today’s offer marks a price cut of nearly 50% and is the best discount we’ve seen to date. Armed with a 1080p camera, this drone is well equipped for taking aerial photography. That inclusion also allows you to take advantage of its first person view capabilities. A built-in GPS yields return home and automatic following functionality. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 265 customers.

Those looking to log some flight time with a more affordable drone will find Syma X5C Quadcopter to be a fine alternative at $42. It still includes a camera so you can practice aerial photography, but can only stay in the air for seven minutes. Over 4,700 pilots have left a 3.8/5 star rating.

Don’t want to take to the skies for capturing better photos, consider upgrading your smartphone with this 2-in-1 lens kit instead. Right now we’re tracking a notable deal where you can can save 50% on it, brining the price down to $6.50.

Potensic T18 GPS FPV Quadcopter features:

This drone with camera 1080P can be your personal photographer, shooting 1080P pictures and smooth videos. With 75° adjustable lens, you can enjoy new types of shooting from a different perspective. Access your drone’s exact positioning via GPS, or press One Key Auto Return to bring the T18 back to where it took off.

