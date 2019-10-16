Add Samsung’s 32-inch Curved 1440p Monitor to your desk: $320 ($150 off), more

Amazon currently offers the Samsung C32H711 32-inch 1440p Curved QLED Monitor for $319.99 shipped. Usually selling for $470, like you’ll find at B&H and direct from Samsung, that’s good for a 32% discount, beats the lowest we’ve seen prior by $20 and is a new all-time low. Featuring a curved 32-inch form-factor, this monitor rocks a 1440p QLED panel with FreeSync support. Thin bezels offer a sleek design that’ll fit right in with most workspaces, particularly Mac-centered setups with the well-suited white colorway. You’ll find both HDMI and Mini DisplayPort inputs, as well. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of customers. More below.

Regardless of which monitor you’ll be picking up, ensure it’ll work with your newer MacBook by putting the savings from any of today’s deals towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable.

Samsung 32-inch Curved Monitor features:

With Quantum Dot technology, the C32H711 31.5″ 16:9 Curved LCD Monitor from Samsung offers enhanced color quality. This display also features an 1800R curvature designed to mimic the curvature of the human eye for enhanced viewing comfort while the 360° design includes reduced size bezels, an ergonomic stand, and space to keep cables from cluttering up your work space.

