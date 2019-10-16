Replace an aging desk for $88 with Sauder’s affordable offering (Reg. $120+)

Amazon is offering the Sauder Computer Desk (408995) for $88 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s $32+ off the typical rate and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. In need of a a new desk? This budget-friendly offering sports a traditional look and has quite a bit of storage. Two cabinets can be found on the left side and the front-facing drawer flips down, perfect for hiding a keyboard and mouse. Reviews are mixed at Amazon, but Walmart has a larger number of ratings and has settled at 3.9/5 stars.

Stay just one minute away from a shiny desk when you pick up a pack of Pledge Lemon Enhancing Wipes. At only $4, these wipes are pre-moistened and ready to clean, keeping effort required to a minimum. This pack has 24 wipes, meaning you’ll be able to clean a desk down every other week for about a year.

If you work remotely, don’t miss out on the deal we unfurled yesterday on Sauder’s Lift-top Coffee Table. As its name implies, the top lifts up, but it also moves toward you, yielding a desk-like workspace. Once lifted up, you’ll find quite a bit of storage too, allowing you to easily stow a MacBook charger so you’re always ready to top off your laptop.

Sauder Computer Desk features:

  • Flip-down Molding reveals slide-out keyboard/Mouse shelf with metal runners and safety stops
  • Hidden storage behind simulated drawer front/door
  • Lower drawer holds letter-size hanging files
  • Quick and easy assembly with patented t-lock drawer system and patented slide-on Molding
  • Cinnamon Cherry Finish
  • Engineered wood Construction
  • Assembled dimensions: L: 46.54″ x W: 18.50″ x H: 30.16″

