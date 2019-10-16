For many of us, time is more valuable than money. With the official launch of InHome Delivery, Walmart is doing everything it can to put that time back in your day. While the service was announced early this summer, it took until now for the company to unleash the first rollout of it.

At launch it is limited to three cities, providing a leveled up grocery delivery service to over 1 million customers. Although the rollout is small, it’s arguably ahead of AmazonFresh as groceries get put away for you.

Walmart InHome: Store to fridge grocery delivery

With Walmart InHome, the company aims to do refrigerator restocking for you. All that’s required from you is to select what you’d like with the smartphone that’s already in the palm of your hand. Oh, and you need to live in either Kansas City, Pittsburgh, or Vero Beach.

If the thought of giving a stranger access to your home doesn’t feel right, Walmart is hoping to calm that fear by making its employees wear cameras. This way residents will be able to pull up a live feed of what the employee is doing, potentially putting your mind at ease.

Pricing and availability

Configuring an existing deadbolt or garage door to work with Walmart’s new grocery delivery service will cost $49.95 and professional installation is included. Additionally, homes will need to a $19.95 per month subscription fee to use the service. Details are fuzzy regarding what will happen to homes already equipped with smart deadbolts.

As with Walmart’s existing grocery pickup option, a $30 minimum basket is required. While Walmart plans to expand the service further than Kansas City, Pittsburgh and Vero Beach, the company has not offered a timeline for when additional cities will be added.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’ve been using Walmart grocery pickup for quite a while now. It’s extremely convenient and has incredibly reduced the amount of time spent getting groceries. That being said, it’s still about a 30-minute commute to the nearest Walmart and even then, groceries still need to be unpacked.

This means that Walmart’s new InHome grocery delivery service can put over an hour of time back into my week and upwards of 4-5 hours per month. Connivence alone makes it worth the money, and gas savings alone would likely pay the $19.95 per month fee. Now I just need to wait for the service to reach my city, which will give me plenty of time to mull over the thought of letting random people have access to my home.

