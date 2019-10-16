WD’s all-new My Passport Portable Hard Drives get first price cuts from $60

After being first announced just last month, today we’re seeing the first price cuts on Western Digital’s new My Passport Portable External Hard Drives. Right now at Amazon, you can score the 2TB version for $59.99 shipped. Step up to the 5TB version for $129.99, down from $150. In both cases, you’ll save $20 and bring the prices down to new all-time lows. WD’s latest portable hard drives features a SuperSpeed USB 3.0 port for speedy file transfers. A refined compact design that fits in the palm of your hand and is ideal for adding to your daily bag. It comes backed by a three-year warranty, as well. Reviews are still rolling in here, but WD drives are well-reviewed overall.

Pocket some extra savings when opting for a lower capacity portable hard drive from WD. Its previous generation 1TB My Passport Hard Drive will set you back $50 at Amazon, and offers a similar compact design.

Don’t forget to check out our recent hands-on review of WD’s Black P10 for Xbox One HDD, which we found brings new life to an old console.

WD My Passport Portable Hard Drive features:

Every journey needs a passport. The My Passport drive is trusted, portable storage that gives you the confidence and freedom to drive forward in life. With a new, stylish design that fits in the palm of your hand, there’s space to store, organize, and share your photos, videos, music, and documents. Perfectly paired with Western Digital backup software and password protection, the My Passport drive helps keep your digital life’s contents safe.

