Gosund (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Plugs on sale for $8.84 Prime shipped when the code TYTBCKE6 is used at checkout. This is down from its near-$25 going rate and is among the best pricing available. Offering up compatibility with both Alexa and Assistant, as well as IFTTT tie-ins, these plugs are perfect for just about any smart home. Plus, with a compact design, they won’t take up tons of room on your wall, either. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more great smart plug sales.

Gosund via Amazon is also offering its Wi-Fi Smart Plug and Power Strip on sale for $17.84 Prime shipped when the code 2SAUFS9N is used at checkout. Down from $21, this is a new low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Packing three individually-controlled outlets and just as many 2.4A USB ports, this all-in-one charging solution is essential in any office. Plus, it sports the same Alexa and Assistant compatibility as the above plugs. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

We also spotted that STSS, an authorized Aukey storefront on Amazon, is offering its USB Wall Outlet 2-pack on sale for $18.19 Prime shipped when the code 756DN739 is used at checkout. This is down from its $26 going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked historically. Offering up two normal AC outlets alongside dual 2.4A USB outlets, this is the perfect receptacle to replace your existing ones with. Some wiring knowledge is required here, so make sure you’re ready for that before diving in. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Don’t forget that Woods outdoor timers, cords, and more are on sale with prices starting as low as $4. This is perfect with the upcoming holiday season just around the corner, giving you the ability to easily control outdoor lighting and more.

Also, be sure to swing by our smart home predictions for Black Friday. That’s right, the nation’s largest shopping holiday is about a month and a half away, so it’s time to start preparing for the big day.

Gosund Smart Plug features:

Control your electrical items via your phone whenever and wherever you are after downloading the FREE APP

By setting schedules and timers for the tamp, you can prepare a crock pot meal and get home with dinner’s ready, 10A and 1100W

Forget to turn on/off your tamp or fan? Worry about overcharging? Want to give the appearance of someone is home? Gosund Smart Plug can help you control your home appliances, eliminate wasteful standby power and reduce energy use, save on your electric bills and extend product life

