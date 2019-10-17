The clock is ticking until all of 2019’s Black Friday deals start rolling in, and we’re already diving into our expectations for the year’s shopping extravaganza. Following our looks into what Apple and Google may have planned, we’re turning our attention to the smart home world. With notable discounts on everything from Philips Hue to Arlo cameras and more, you’ll want to head below for a look at all of our smart home Black Friday predictions for 2019.

With new lineups of smart speakers from both Amazon and Google, we’ll likely see them bundled with a variety of different smart home gear throughout the Black Friday shopping season. In past years, retailers gave out voice-activated speakers at every turn. We expect to see much of the same for 2019, so those thinking about expanding their Alexa or Assistant setup will have something to look forward to.

In terms of actual accessories to pair with your preferred voice assistant, we’re expecting to see everything from smart plugs and individual light bulbs to cameras, locks, and more.

Lighting from Philips Hue, Nanoleaf and more

Philips Hue always takes center stage during the holiday season, with a wide range of discounts offering notable savings to entice new adopters of the platform. The odds are high that trend will be back in full force for 2019’s Black Friday offers, giving smart homeowners a chance to grab some of the lighting accessories.

Across the board, we’ll likely see 20% off the usual assortment of standalone LED bulbs and starter kits. While Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers will dishing out the deals, Philips themselves will likely offer some of their discounts. That’ll be a first for Black Friday from the brand. But outside of bundle offers, we’re anticipating that the deepest discounts can be had elsewhere.

Standouts to expect are Hue Lightstrip Plus being marked down to $50, some of the first notable price cuts on the Hue Outdoor Lilly Spot Lights, and potentially an offer on Philips’ new Play HDMI Sync Box.

Elsewhere in the smart home lighting world, LIFX deals will likely bring some eye-catching price drops for those in the HomeKit ecosystem. I look forward to seeing 33% price cuts on many of the light bulb variants. Notably, expect to see the LIFX Tile Starter Set drop to around $100 for the first time.

And speaking of ambient lighting, Nanoleaf is something to be on the lookout for hefty discounts. Various deals in 2019 so far have taken 20% off the popular lighting system. Last year’s Black Friday sales saw the starter bundle at $50 off, but come November, we’re anticipating to see Nanoleaf Aurora kit marked down to $150. Expect to see a new low on the Canvas lighting system, as well.

Arlo highlights the expected smart home camera deals

Smart home cameras are likely to be another item that retailers offer deep discounts on come Black Friday. Arlo’s offerings will be leading the way, with the sale likely being the first time that the brand’s new Pro 3 cameras go on sale. Otherwise, we’re expecting to see the Arlo Pro 2 Two-Camera System to drop to $250 for the first time.

I look forward to seeing Arlo Ultra kits at some of the best prices yet, as well. The two-camera bundle will likely see a new low, dropping into the ballpark of around $500, with other starter sets following suit.

Smart locks deals to look out for

In terms of smart home locks, everyone from Kwikset to Schlage will likely throw their hat into the ring for offering notable Black Friday deals. Regardless, our eyes are on August, as we expect to see the company’s Smart Lock Pro drop to $150 for the first time. A new all-time low is likely for the Yale Assure Lock SL as well. Last holiday season, we noted a $70 discount, and for 2019’s sales, it’s possible we see the lock discounted below $150.

And even more

Outside of the categories above, there will be plenty of other smart home deals to take advantage of come Black Friday. Chamberlain’s MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener is likely to drop to $30, marking just the second time we’ve seen it happen. For those looking to add some heating control to their smart home, we’re anticipating that the ecobee smart thermostat will be marked down to $199.

