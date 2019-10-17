Belkin has just kicked off its latest promotion, this time taking 25% off its entire collection of cables, wireless chargers, and screen protectors starting at $5. when code BETTER25 has been applied at checkout. Reviews are solid here and free shipping is available across the board. Amongst all of the discounts, one standout falls to BOOSTUP Wireless Charging Dock for iPhone and Apple Watch at $119.99 shipped. Normally selling for $160, today’s price cut saves you $40 and is one of the first times we’ve seen this Apple Store-exclusive on sale. Featuring a 7.5W Qi charger, this stand also incorporates an Apple Watch charging puck for refueling your wearable. The entire package is wrapped up in a stylish black or white design and there’s a 2.4A USB port on the back. Head below for more top picks from Belkin’s charging sale.

Belkin’s sale has plenty of other discounted items to take advantage of. You’ll find more of our top picks down below, but be sure to apply code BETTER25 at checkout in order to lock-in the sale price.

Other notable Belkin deals include:

Galaxy smartphone owners will definitely want to check out this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup, as we found a notable deal on Samsung’s Wireless Charger Duo at a new low of $67 (25% off).

BOOSTUP Wireless Charging Dock features:

deal for your nightstand, the BOOST↑UP Wireless Charging Dock provides 3-in-1 charging to power your essential devices while you sleep. A 7.5-watt wireless charging pad fuels your iPhone at the fastest possible wireless speed for iPhone, while a 5-watt Magnetic Charging Module powers your Apple Watch. The dock supports Nightstand mode for the Apple Watch to enable the alarm clock feature as it charges.

